Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Up 22,225.0% in September

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, an increase of 22,225.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GHAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,199. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,266,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,420,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 169,089 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
Read More
