GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.83

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 36425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.97.

GDS Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

