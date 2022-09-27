Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.69. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 2,104 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNK. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $522.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.18%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 407,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 244,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 226,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.