GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. 393,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,357. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

