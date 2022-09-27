GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,696,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

