GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,325 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 305.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 708,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after acquiring an additional 592,973 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 519,584 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE KREF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 29,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 430.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

