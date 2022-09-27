GFS Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,819. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

