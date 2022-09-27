GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 127,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

