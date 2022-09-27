GFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SLYV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $67.21 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

