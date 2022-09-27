GFS Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,448. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.