GFS Advisors LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,938,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,202,000 after buying an additional 521,337 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 497,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 58,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,315. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.