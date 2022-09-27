Giftedhands (GHD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,863.00

Giftedhands (GHD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Giftedhands has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Giftedhands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Giftedhands has a total market cap of $69,718.00 and $26,863.00 worth of Giftedhands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Giftedhands alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Giftedhands

Giftedhands’ launch date was July 24th, 2021. Giftedhands’ total supply is 1,150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Giftedhands is medium.com/@giftedhandsGHD. Giftedhands’ official Twitter account is @giftedhandsGHD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giftedhands is www.giftedhands.io.

Buying and Selling Giftedhands

According to CryptoCompare, “Giftedhands proposes itself as a solution to the constant issues in payment to its freelancers developers. (GHD) is designed to enable speed up payment process. Important Productivity and get everyone involved success.The GHD token is the official token of the giftedhands platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giftedhands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giftedhands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giftedhands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giftedhands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giftedhands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.