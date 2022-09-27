Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GLBZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

