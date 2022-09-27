Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $140.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.46.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 621.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $164.80.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Global Payments by 32.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 699,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,723,000 after purchasing an additional 169,819 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 503.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

