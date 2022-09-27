Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 3,560.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

CATH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. 43,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,065. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period.

