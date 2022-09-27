Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 65,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,461,000.

PFFV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,822. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

