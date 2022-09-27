Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Globant has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day moving average of $211.31.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

