Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.48. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 14,116 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $677.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 272,388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 148.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

