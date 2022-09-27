Golden Doge Price Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $43,598.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Doge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge launched on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 98,832,507,058,298,400 coins. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance.

Golden Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

