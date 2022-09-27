Golos Blockchain Trading Down 6.9% This Week (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $439,509.15 and approximately $235.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007545 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010910 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011950 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2021. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 310,841,975 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

