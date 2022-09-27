Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Good Energy Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOD traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 240 ($2.90). 8,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,574. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 365 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.45 million and a PE ratio of 1,884.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.92.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

