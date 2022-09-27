Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Down 3.0 %

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 113.27 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.80 ($1.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £545.27 million and a P/E ratio of 834.29.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.