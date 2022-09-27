GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 12,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,532. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.