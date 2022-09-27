GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 60 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $375.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,903. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $371.12 and a one year high of $731.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

