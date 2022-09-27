GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,745. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.