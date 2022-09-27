GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 6,399 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

