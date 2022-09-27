GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPEM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. 44,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,138. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.