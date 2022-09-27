GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,827. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

