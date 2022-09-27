GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after purchasing an additional 221,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.81. 58,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,675. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

