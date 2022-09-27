GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,036. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

