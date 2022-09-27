GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 47094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

