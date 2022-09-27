Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $183,512.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $761,274.00 and $183,512.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010935 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157573 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,961 coins. The official website for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.io. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.