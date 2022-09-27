Graviocoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,127.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

