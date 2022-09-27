Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 2,078.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,306,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Price Performance

Shares of INKW stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,884. Greene Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Greene Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

