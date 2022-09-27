Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 3.3%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €19.87 ($20.28) and last traded at €20.04 ($20.45). 26,337 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.72 ($21.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on Grenke in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) target price on Grenke in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.77 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €24.22 and its 200 day moving average is €25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

