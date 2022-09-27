Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. City State Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $459.68. 49,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,089. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $461.31 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.75. The company has a market cap of $186.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

