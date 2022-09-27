Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,480,823 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 165.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480,823 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109,240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

AXDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,155. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz purchased 51,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $69,861.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 383,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,604.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

