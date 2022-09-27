Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,612 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. 131,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,170. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

