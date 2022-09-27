Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

