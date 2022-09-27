Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $429.24. 33,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,006. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $881.12.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.58.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

