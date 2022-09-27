Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 29.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.8% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. 11,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.79. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.21%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

