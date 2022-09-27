Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $95.68. 438,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

