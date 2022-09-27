Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 670 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,172. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

