Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

