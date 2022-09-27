Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

VRSK opened at $173.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

