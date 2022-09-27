Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 37.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

CAT opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $161.73 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

