Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

TJX opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.