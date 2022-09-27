Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $517.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.