Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 879.2% in September

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 879.2% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

HLPPY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 523,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,623. Hang Lung Properties has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.