Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 4,060 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

